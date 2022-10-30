Ross Chastain pulls craziest move ever against wall to make Championship 4

Ross Chastain pulled a move for the ages to qualify for the Championship 4.

Chastain was running 10th on the final lap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville on Sunday and needed to surpass Denny Hamlin in order to make the final spot in the Championship 4.

Realizing he didn’t have a lane in order to make a pass, Chastain decided to gun it as fast as he could and slam his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevy into the wall. He intentionally rode the boards through turns 3 and 4 and passed Hamlin’s No. 11 car just before the finish line.

ROSS CHASTAIN JUST DID THE IRACING WALL RIDE TO ADVANCE TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs #Xfinity500 pic.twitter.com/iyCAeVALhD — Steve Luvender (@steveluvender) October 30, 2022

That was the craziest thing imaginable.

Chastain barely finished ahead of Hamlin to finish 5th and take the final spot in the Championshp 4. Christopher Bell won the race to seal his spot in the final round, joining Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

The irony is that Hamlin and Chastain had beef all year, and Hamlin said their issues weren’t over. Apparently they weren’t, as Chastain still had the biggest form of payback stored away.