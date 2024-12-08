Lando Norris wins in Abu Dhabi to clinch constructors’ championship

Lando Norris won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to clinch McLaren’s first constructors’ championship since 1998.

Norris’ win in the race did not come without drama as Max Verstappen made contact with Oscar Piastri on the opening turn. The contact bumped Piastri from P2 to the back of the grid, creating an opportunity for Ferrari to go after the constructors’ championship.

📻 Oscar Piastri: "Yep, move of a world champion that one."pic.twitter.com/Ddaf1CKrb6 — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) December 8, 2024

Despite a hard push by Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished 2nd and 3rd, falling just short of the necessary points to overtake McLaren.

Additionally, a collision between Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas forced Perez to retire on the opening lap, for what is rumored to be his last race with Red Bull.

With the 2024 season wrapped up, there are many questions for 2025. There will be upwards of five drivers on new teams and at least on the surface, the battle for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship seems to be a 4-way battle among Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull.