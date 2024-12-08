 Skip to main content
Lando Norris wins in Abu Dhabi to clinch constructors’ championship

December 8, 2024
by Sam Ahn
Lando Norris smiling

Oct 22, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain smiles to the crowd after he comes in third place in the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lando Norris won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to clinch McLaren’s first constructors’ championship since 1998.

Norris’ win in the race did not come without drama as Max Verstappen made contact with Oscar Piastri on the opening turn. The contact bumped Piastri from P2 to the back of the grid, creating an opportunity for Ferrari to go after the constructors’ championship.

Despite a hard push by Ferrari, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished 2nd and 3rd, falling just short of the necessary points to overtake McLaren.

Additionally, a collision between Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas forced Perez to retire on the opening lap, for what is rumored to be his last race with Red Bull.

With the 2024 season wrapped up, there are many questions for 2025. There will be upwards of five drivers on new teams and at least on the surface, the battle for both the drivers’ and constructors’ championship seems to be a 4-way battle among Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull.

.

