Max Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix for 17th victory of season

Max Verstappen started from pole position and cruised to victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, marking his record 17th victory of the F1 season. In addition to this Grand Prix victory, Verstappen also won the sprint shootout on Saturday, marking the fourth time he’s won a sprint shootout this season.

Adding to Red Bull’s success this weekend, Sergio Perez bounced backed after a disastrous week in Mexico. Not only did Perez finish 3rd in the sprint, but he also finished 4th in the Grand Prix after battling Fernando Alonso for 3rd place on the last lap.

In both scenarios, Perez finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who seemed to be lacking pace all weekend. That extended Perez’s lead over Hamilton for 2nd place lead to 32 points.

To complete the top 5, Lando Norris of McLaren finished second, while Lance Stroll of Aston Martin finished fifth.

With only two races remaining, Mercedes now only holds a 20-point lead over Ferrari for second place in the constructors championship. McLaren leads Aston Martin for fourth place by 21 points.