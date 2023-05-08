Max Verstappen storms back and wins Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen took home yet another victory during the F1 season after winning the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday.

After an error during the third round of qualifying on Saturday and crash by Charles Leclerc, Verstappen was relegated to 9th place to start the Miami Grand Prix.

Down but not out after that dramatic qualifying crash Charles Leclerc starts Sunday's race from P7 #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nUtqqGmccu — Formula 1 (@F1) May 7, 2023

Confident is his abilities and his car, Verstappen guaranteed a minimum P2 finish. He made good on the guarantee.

Verstappen stormed back from 9th place on the grid to win the Miami Grand Prix. With the win, Verstappen tied Sebastian Vettel with 38 wins at Red Bull.

Sergio Perez finished second despite starting from pole position and was only a few seconds behind Verstappen. He secured the fourth 1-2 finish for Red Bull Racing this season.

Perez’s tire strategy of starting on medium compound tires and pitting to change to hard compound tires did not go as well as Verstappen’s strategy of going 40 laps on the hard compound and pushing before finishing the last leg of the race on the medium compound tires.

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin continued to add to his strong season by finishing 3rd and nabbing his 4th podium of the season.

Ferrari and Mercedes still do not have the pace to challenge Red Bull but seem to be making progress with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) finishing 4th and 6th, and Carlos Sainz and Leclerc (Ferrari) finishing 5th and 7th. The two teams, who are both used to challenging for the championships, seemed to be relegated to battling for 2nd place, with Alonso and Aston Martin also in the mix.