AJ Allmendinger collapses out of car after race

July 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
AJ Allmendinger points

Jun 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger (16) waives to fans as he walks the stage during driver introductions before the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Allmendinger absolutely battled through some tough conditions during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he still managed a top-10 finish.

Allmendinger’s cool suit wasn’t working, and he also ran out of water in his bottle late in the race. The driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet was overheated and dehydrated, but he kept his focus enough to finish 7th. However, finishing the race came at a cost.

Allmendinger collapsed and hung over the edge along the track after getting out of his car.

Allmendinger received some attention from his wife and had cold towels draped over him to help him cool down.

Allmendinger, Chris Buescher and Joey Logano were all taken to the care center after the race to be evaluated. All three were released following their evaluations.

Allmendinger, who drives for Kaulig Racing, won Saturday’s Xfinity Series Race at the Brickyard. He finished seventh in the Cup Series race despite his dehydration and overheating.

