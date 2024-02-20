 Skip to main content
Alex Bowman reacts to his second-place finish at Daytona 500

February 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
Alex Bowman in sunglasses

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bowman reacted via X on Monday to his second-place finish at the Daytona 500.

Bowman finished behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron, just barely missing out securing the win at the time caution was called on the final lap.

“Dammit. So close,” Bowman wrote on X, adding an upside-down face.

Bowman has won seven Cup Series races since making his series debut in 2014, though he has never won the Daytona 500. He finished 5th last year and 2nd this year. If he keeps improving, then you know what that means for 2025: that frown of his will turn upside-down.

For now, Bowman has to settle for celebrating his teammate Byron’s win.

