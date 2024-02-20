NASCAR releases the photo used to determine Daytona 500 winner

NASCAR has released the photo that they used to determine the order or finish for Monday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

William Byron was determined to be the winner of the race after NASCAR officials examined a photo of the order of cars on the track when the caution flag came out on the final lap.

After taking the white flag, @WilliamByron was the leader at the time of the final caution. This photo was used to determine the finishing order and Byron's victory in the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/b0d0UfRaLN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 20, 2024

Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric collided just as they were approaching the final lap. By the time the caution flag came out, the white flag indicating the final lap of the race had already been waved. Officials used the order at the time of the final caution to determine the results.

Byron was the winner, while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman finished second, giving Hendrick a 1-2 finish at “The Great American Race.” The two were incredibly close as the photo showed.

This was Byron’s best Daytona 500 finish by far. The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet had never previously finished better than 21st in the event. But things broke right for him and many of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates after the big crash with 8 laps to go.