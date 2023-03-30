Daniel Suarez responds via Twitter to fine from NASCAR

Daniel Suarez responded via Twitter on Wednesday to his fine from NASCAR.

Suarez was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for running into cars on pit road. The incident took place after Suarez got spun around in overtime and finished poorly at the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Frustrated with his 27th-place finish and how he became collateral damage during contact in Turn 1, Suarez chased down a few drivers on pit road. He bumped his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain out of the way and then bumped Alex Bowman (video here).

What did he think of his fine? The driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 tweeted a meme in response. The meme says “current financial status” and shows someone drawing a Nike swoosh onto a pair of plain white socks.

The implication is that Suarez is now so broke from his fine from NASCAR that he can’t afford actual Nike socks, so he has to create his own knockoff version.

NASCAR probably won’t appreciate Suarez mocking the fine he received. He should be pleased that he didn’t get penalized any driver points.