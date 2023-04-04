Dean Thompson has epic Twitter response to his massive wreck in Truck Series

Dean Thompson had an epic response via Twitter Monday to his massive wreck in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Thompson’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra got smashed up during the Speedycash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday. Thompson was stopped on the track during a caution but two trucks ran into him.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital for evaluation but released.

On Monday, Thompson showed off his sense of humor via Twitter. He replied to a photo that showed the damage to his TRICON Garage No. 5 Toyota with a tweet that said “Thanks Ross.”

Thanks Ross — Dean Thompson (@deanthompsonr) April 4, 2023

What’s the joke?

After Sunday’s Cup Series race at Richmond, Christopher Bell seemed to blame Ross Chastain for a late-race crash. He called Chastain a “wrecking ball.”

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Bell said of Chastain. “That’s just his M.O.”

Bell blaming Chastain was the latest example of Cup Series drivers blaming issues on the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. That led to some jokes that people could just blame anything that goes wrong in their life on Ross.

If you live inside the red circle, you can blame whatever just happened today on Ross Chastain. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/YgQAXWSKRt — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) April 3, 2023

Thompson’s tweet shows he was in on the joke, which allows him to humorously connect with the fans.

Well played, Thompson.