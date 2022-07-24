Denny Hamlin finally gets revenge on Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin put up with a lot of nonsense from Ross Chastain on the track this season. He finally got some revenge on Sunday.

Chastain and Hamlin were competing for the lead at the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway with 18 laps to go in the Cup Series race.

The two cars were going head-to-head, and Hamlin didn’t give up an inch. The No. 1 car ran out of room and crashed into the wall as Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota took the lead.

Denny Hamlin runs Ross Chastain up the racetrack and into the wall! #NASCAR 📺 : @USA_Network

🖥 : https://t.co/oRf9K5NyTp pic.twitter.com/JakNm7AuwO — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 24, 2022

With the help from that maneuver, Hamlin wound up winning the race. Chastain wound up with a 34th-place finish due to the wreck. He also did not have any hard feelings afterwards.

“I’ve been owed that and probably some more for a few months now,” Chastain said in an interview with NBC after the race.

Hamlin indicated in his post-race interview that he did not run Chastain into the wall intentionally.

“We got position on him and he just ran out of racetrack,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin had been eyeing revenge on Chastain for a few months. Hamlin warned Chastain after an incident at World Wide Technology Raceway in early June. There were more shenanigans two weeks ago at Atlanta that had Hamlin upset. The driver of the No. 11 had no mercy for Chastain on Sunday.

That was Hamlin’s third win this season and his 49th win overall.