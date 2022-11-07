Joey Logano apologizes for 1 thing after winning Cup Series championship

Joey Logano on Sunday won the Cup Series race at Phoenix to clinch his second Cup Series championship. The victory was a big reason for celebration, but Logano acknowledged that area is not his strong suit.

He recognized that he doesn’t party as well as some others and therefore is less entertaining.

“This isn’t as entertaining as Ben (Rhodes) was last year. I’m sorry,” Logano said at his champion’s press conference.

Logano was making a reference to Ben Rhodes, who was drunk and hilarious in his champion’s press conference after winning the Camping World Truck Series last year.

Logano may never become that fun, but Sunday also wasn’t his first time drinking beer either.

Now, the greatest thing since sliced bread has won the 2018 and 2022 Cup Series championships in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske.