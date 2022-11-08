Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares emotional statement on departure from JGR

Sunday marked the end of an era for Kyle Busch.

Busch had driven the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008, but his time with JGR ended after Sunday’s Cup Series finale in Phoenix.

Busch’s wife Samantha shared an emotional statement over social media Sunday evening regarding the family’s departure from JGR. Kyle’s final ride in the No. 18 came the same day that JGR announced the death of co-owner Coy Gibbs.

“The emotions of today are overwhelming,” she began. “Still in utter disbelief that Coy is no longer with us. Our hearts hurt so much for [Joe Gibbs] and Pat having to lay another son to rest, Heather, Ty and the rest of the kids for such a sudden and devastating loss. To know Coy was to understand that much like Kyle he would always shoot you straight and didn’t sugarcoat anything but then would have a different side where he would come take his time to talk racing with Brexton and swap track stories.

“Closing the books on this final race and understanding that all we’ve known for 15 years will never be the same is hard to wrap your head around. It’s difficult to really put into words the relationships we’ve built over the years and how much we will miss those folks.

“A big congrats to Joey and Brittany on their second Championship, it’s always awesome when your kids are old enough to understand what’s going on and be a part of the celebration.

“Kyle and myself thank you for your continued love and support over the years and especially this one. We see the messages, the words of encouragement, the kind acknowledgments that help soften a hard day. The way you rally around our family makes our hearts so full.

“New beginnings and change is scary but we are ready,” she concluded.

Samantha referenced her son Brexton, as well as Joey Logano and his wife Brittany.

She also shared a video compilation of many moments from her family’s time with JGR.

If I could pick 1 word to explain our relationship w our partners for the past 15 years it’s “family”. It’s the laughs over dinners, the texts during hard times, & the smiles on pit road. Saying thank u will never be enough. You all changed our lives forever.❤️ pic.twitter.com/cIePxyWpve — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) November 6, 2022

Kyle had a disappointing end of the year with JGR, but he did record four top-10 finishes in the last five races of the Cup Series season, including a 7th-place finish at Phoenix.

Busch is now moving to begin a chapter with Richard Childress Racing.