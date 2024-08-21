Results of Austin Dillon’s appeal announced

The results of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team’s appeal were announced on Wednesday, and they did not go well for RCR.

RCR had been penalized by NASCAR for the way Austin Dillon finished the Cup Series race at Richmond on Aug. 11. Dillon bumped both Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin out of the way in order to secure a race win that he hoped would help the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 qualify for the playoffs. However, NASCAR decided to withdraw Dillon’s playoff eligibility due to his reckless driving. Dillon and the No. 3 team were also docked 25 points in the drivers’ and owners’ standings, while No. 3 team spotter Brandon Benesch was suspended three races.

RCR appealed the decision to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. The panel upheld most aspects of the penalty but they did reduce Benesch’s suspension to one race.

The panel said in a statement that Dillon and the No. 3 team had crossed a line with their actions.

“NASCAR represents elite motorsports and, as such, its drivers are expected to demonstrate exemplary conduct if its series’ championships are to be validated. In this case, the ‘line’ was crossed,” the statement said.

RCR responded with a statement saying they plan to appeal to the Final Appeal Officer.

There are still four playoff spots available with two Cup Series races remaining in the regular season.