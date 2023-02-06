Ross Chastain wastes no time reigniting his beef with Denny Hamlin

It didn’t take long for Ross Chastain to reignite his beef with an old foe.

The Clash at the Coliseum went under caution during lap 74 of 150 on Sunday night after Denny Hamlin spun around. How did that happen? Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro bumped Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry.

Ross Chastain. Denny Hamlin. "Those two always seem to find each other." pic.twitter.com/y92laSCbVd — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 6, 2023

That was the fourth caution of the race and the first incident of the year between the two drivers. This followed several incidents on the track between the two last year.

Chastain’s beef with Hamlin began at Gateway in June when the Trackhouse Racing driver bumped into Hamlin and caused him to spin. Then Chastain spun Hamlin in Atlanta a few weeks later.

Of course, it was Chastain who got the last laugh. Chastain surged past Hamlin with his “Hail Melon” at Martinsville to get into the Championship 4 last year.