Red Bull dominance continues at Spanish Grand Prix

Red Bull’s dominance continued on Sunday in Barcelona at the Spanish Grand Prix with Max Verstappen easily cruising to a first-place finish. His championship points lead now widens to 53 points over his teammate Sergio Perez, who struggled during qualifying but managed to finish 4th.

Behind Max was a resurgent Mercedes team. Thanks to new upgrades, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were able to fend off Perez and finish 2nd and 3rd respectively. Outside of Lando Norris’ run into Hamilton at the beginning of the race, the Mercedes race cars looked vastly improved.

Lando Norris’s dreams of a top three finish were over after two corners 😫#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Mrn9AbYOag — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2023

Although they still lacked the pace of Red Bull, Mercedes still has 15 races to close the gap.

Fernando Alonso, who has been having a strong season, struggled all weekend after suffering some damage to his car in qualifying. He finished 7th.

Charles Leclerc’s also struggled, finishing outside the points in 11th place. His Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz battled Mercedes and Red Bull throughout the race and finished 5th.