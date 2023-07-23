Red Bull wins and sets record at Hungarian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen delivered a dominant performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, securing victory, and helping Red Bull Racing set a new record for the most consecutive race wins, previously held by McLaren Racing.

With this latest victory, Verstappen’s winning streak now stands at 7 consecutive races, putting him in striking distance of Sebastian Vettel’s record of 9 consecutive wins.

McLaren Racing continued to impress, building on their strong showing at Silverstone. Lando Norris achieved a remarkable feat, finishing second to earn a spot on the podium for the second straight week.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez, who had been struggling to advance in qualifying in previous weeks, finally made it into the 3rd round of qualifying. Although he started from 9th, Perez fought through the grid to ultimately finish 3rd on the podium.

Behind Perez’s impressive podium finish, Lewis Hamilton finished in 4th place. Additionally, Oscar Piastri had another impressive performance for McLaren, securing a solid 5th-place finish.

On the other hand, Aston Martin appears to be facing challenges, as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished 9th and 10th respectively, suggesting a regression in their performance compared to earlier in the season.

McLaren’s back-to-back strong performances has opened up the battle for 2nd place in the constructors’ championship and has now put Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Mercedes on notice, as they now face fierce competition from the McLaren team in the battle for 2nd place.