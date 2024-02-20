Everyone had the same reaction after Ross Chastain was wrecked at Daytona 500

Ross Chastain’s last big move on Monday at the Daytona 500 ended up being his last.

On the final lap at Daytona International Speedway, Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing was battling for first with race leader William Byron in his No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports.

As Chastain tried to make a last-lap pass to get ahead of Byron, Chastain ended up colliding with Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Ford Mustang. Cindric had gotten clipped from behind by Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

Byron kept the lead until the very end, while the two other drivers ended up in the grass for a finish in the 20s.

Chastain has built up quite a reputation for his supposed reckless driving that caused wrecks behind him. Several fans online couldn’t help but celebrate Chastain getting a taste of his own medicine when he was right on the cusp of a potential Daytona 500 win.

Ross Chastain getting wrecked when having a chance to win a race…couldn't happen to a better driver. pic.twitter.com/J7AR6vQao2 — Eric Taylor (@EricTaylor404) February 20, 2024

William Byron wins the Daytona 500 !!! Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric end up wrecked. pic.twitter.com/Nc9obQCfdz — Bumblebee48 🐝 (@KellieBlundell) February 20, 2024

Chastain finished 21st but appeared in good spirits despite losing out on a potential Cup Series win.

“I did everything right and I just was too aggressive on my turn left and should have just waited maybe longer. I mean, obviously, I’m standing here talking to you and not out there,” said Chastain.

Ross Chastain felt he was too aggressive on the last lap that resulted in him spinning while jockeying for the lead. He didn’t realize that Austin Cindric also was getting a push that might have resulted in them getting collected. pic.twitter.com/UriGQ1TKM3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 20, 2024

Chastain escaped a huge crash on Lap 192 of 200 with the lead, but he could not pull ahead at the end.