 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 19, 2024

Everyone had the same reaction after Ross Chastain was wrecked at Daytona 500

February 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Ross Chastain looks ahead

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Chastain’s last big move on Monday at the Daytona 500 ended up being his last.

On the final lap at Daytona International Speedway, Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing was battling for first with race leader William Byron in his No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports.

As Chastain tried to make a last-lap pass to get ahead of Byron, Chastain ended up colliding with Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Ford Mustang. Cindric had gotten clipped from behind by Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet.

Byron kept the lead until the very end, while the two other drivers ended up in the grass for a finish in the 20s.

Chastain has built up quite a reputation for his supposed reckless driving that caused wrecks behind him. Several fans online couldn’t help but celebrate Chastain getting a taste of his own medicine when he was right on the cusp of a potential Daytona 500 win.

Chastain finished 21st but appeared in good spirits despite losing out on a potential Cup Series win.

“I did everything right and I just was too aggressive on my turn left and should have just waited maybe longer. I mean, obviously, I’m standing here talking to you and not out there,” said Chastain.

Chastain escaped a huge crash on Lap 192 of 200 with the lead, but he could not pull ahead at the end.

Article Tags

Ross Chastain
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus