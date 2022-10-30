Sports world reacts to Ross Chastain’s incredible wall move

Ross Chastain qualified for the Championship 4 with a mad dash to the finish line at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville on Sunday, and he left the sports world stunned.

Chastain entered the final lap 10th and needed to surpass Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota in order to qualify for the Championship 4. With no room to pass, Chastain decided to crash his No. 1 Chevy into the wall and ride the boards like a slingshot. He ended up passing Hamlin just before the finish line to finish 5th and qualify for Phoenix (videos here).

Sports fans were left stunned and in awe of Chastain’s incredible move. Take a look at the reactions:

HOLY CRAP!! CHASTAIN JUST DID AN ALL-TIME MOVE!! — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 30, 2022

Ross Chastain just pulled the most legendary move in NASCAR history. It’s not debatable. It’s just not. It’s not. He’s smarter than you. He’s a genius. And a legend. LEGEND I’m still out of breath. I can’t believe what just happened. C Bell is also good. Unreal#NASCARPlayoffs — dale tanhardt (retired nascar god) (@daletanhardt) October 30, 2022

That was one of the craftiest, savviest moves auto racing has ever seen by Ross Chastain.

I mean. Just holy smokes. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) October 30, 2022

That is the craziest thing I have ever seen. You have to respect it. Ross freaking Chastain.#NASCAR — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) October 30, 2022

Holy crap, Ross Chastain just went full blast into the wall and used it to advance to finals over Hamlin Never seen that move before! Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/YAKOGLTRDs — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 30, 2022

Denny Hamlin seeing Chastain in his rear-view mirror going 110 MPH against the wall pic.twitter.com/bmw7S20K16 — andrew 🍀🎃 (@Andrew_GP_) October 30, 2022

put some respect on chastain’s name that was one of the greatest things i have ever seen as a nascar fan this is one for the history books — kaleb (@KFB18SZN) October 30, 2022

Ross Chastain just made one of the most ridiculous moves I’ve ever seen in a race. Wait until you see the highlight. Video game stuff. Unbelievable. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 30, 2022