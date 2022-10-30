 Skip to main content
Sports world reacts to Ross Chastain’s incredible wall move

October 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ross Chastain looks ahead

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Chastain qualified for the Championship 4 with a mad dash to the finish line at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville on Sunday, and he left the sports world stunned.

Chastain entered the final lap 10th and needed to surpass Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota in order to qualify for the Championship 4. With no room to pass, Chastain decided to crash his No. 1 Chevy into the wall and ride the boards like a slingshot. He ended up passing Hamlin just before the finish line to finish 5th and qualify for Phoenix (videos here).

Sports fans were left stunned and in awe of Chastain’s incredible move. Take a look at the reactions:

