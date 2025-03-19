College outfielder made absurd Catch of the Year

Texas A&M Corpus Christi outfielder Christian Smith-Johnson on Tuesday made arguably the most incredible catch of the college baseball season.

The Islanders took on the Texas A&M Aggies in an inter-campus clash at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas. The Aggies, leading 8-7, loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third inning.

Aggies first baseman Gavin Cash threatened to blow the game wide open when he put a charge in a pitch thrown by Islanders right-hander Matthew Molina. The ball looked destined to be a grand slam, that is, until Smith-Johnson intervened.

The Islanders right fielder made an awesome diving catch that had him flipping backward into his own team’s bullpen.

Full speed, flipping into the bullpen, with the BASES LOADED 😳



Christian Smith-Johnson of @IslandersBSB may have made the catch of the year (📽️ : @MorganWeaver_, @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/L8dufyTLzk — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2025

Here’s another angle of the unreal catch.

AS OF RIGHT NOW, THIS IS THE CATCH OF THE YEAR 🚨



Christian Smith-Johnson are you serious!!!



pic.twitter.com/RiS2ZpKPP3 — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 19, 2025

While the Aggies scored on the play after the runner on third tagged up, Smith-Johnson saved three additional runs by putting his body on the line to make the grab.

Texas A&M still won the contest 17-7, continuing their historical dominance over its sister school. The Aggies are 14-0 lifetime against the Islanders, including a 12-0 record at Blue Bell Park.

Despite Corpus Christi’s loss, Smith-Johnson was still the game’s biggest winner. Tuesday’s game result will eventually be forgotten, but his catch will forever be immortalized in highlight reels to come.

Texas A&M seems to always be involved in this year’s most impressive defensive moments. The Aggies’ softball team had its own Catch of the Year contender last month.