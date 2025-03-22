College baseball player called out at first base on brutal rule

This season, college baseball has implemented the double first base rule.

Essentially, it means that there are two bags at first base. Fielders are expected to use the white bag, while runners are expected to use the colored (green or orange) bag. The idea is to reduce collisions down the line and improve player safety.

There are two exceptions to the rule, however.

The first exception is when there’s a dropped third strike. The fielder is permitted to touch either base when receiving a throw from the catcher. The second is when a ground ball takes the first baseman across the colored bag into foul territory. In that scenario, he is permitted to tag the outside base to avoid a collision.

Outside of those two exceptions and its designed purpose, the safety bag is considered out of play.

On Friday night during a game between West Virginia and Arizona, knowledge of the new rule — or perhaps more accurately, lack of knowledge of the new rule — factored in heavily.

With a runner on in the top of the 10th inning, WVU pitcher Jack Kartsonas quickly threw over to first base and caught Arizona left fielder TJ Adams sleeping on the new rule.

Remember kids, the safety bag does not exist once you are on base!



M10 | Wildcats 4, Mountaineers 4 pic.twitter.com/VCKys8ahxq — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) March 22, 2025

Adams protested but the call stood. And that’s why it’s important to understand the rulebook and familiarize yourself with new rules.

Although it cost Arizona an out in the 10th inning, it can be chalked up to little more than a learning experience. The Wildcats hung on and ultimately defeated the Mountaineers, 6-4, in 16 innings.