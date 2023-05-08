Iowa and Iowa State athletes under investigation for alleged sports wagering violations

Several athletes from both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are under investigation for alleged sports wagering violations.

The University of Iowa issued a statement on Monday regarding the matter. They said that they were notified on May 2 about potential criminal conduct related to sports wagering that also suggested possible NCAA violations.

The school said that the investigation concerns “26 current student-athletes from baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s track and field, and men’s wrestling, as well as one full-time employee of the UI Department of Athletics.” They specificied that no current or former coaches are involved.

The athletes who were implicated have been withheld from upcoming competitions, which includes a few current baseball players. The university is investigating and hired lawyers to investigate as well.

Iowa State also issued a statement on Monday regarding their investigation.

“Iowa State University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is aware of online sports wagering allegations involving approximately 15 of our active student-athletes from the sports of football, wrestling and track & field in violation of NCAA rules. The university has notified the NCAA and will take the appropriate actions to resolve these issues,” their statement read.

The minimum age to wager on sports in Iowa is 21.

NCAA rules prohibit betting on sports.

“NCAA rules prohibit participation in sports wagering activities and from providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition.”

The reports about the Iowa and Iowa State athletes comes days after Alabama’s baseball coach was fired for a sports betting matter.