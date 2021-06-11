LSU coach Paul Mainieri apologizes for comments about Tennessee fans

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri knows his players will be in for a very difficult weekend, and he’s looking for a little forgiveness.

Mainieri apologized on Friday for comments he made about Tennessee fans earlier this season. Mainieri, whose Tigers are visiting Knoxville for a Super Regional against the Vols, criticized Tennessee fans earlier this season.

The Vols swept the Tigers in a 3-game series in March where fan attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Listen, even though there wasn’t a huge, huge crowd at Tennessee, it was an extremely hostile environment,” Mainieri said. “They were nasty. They were being nasty, nasty.”

Tennessee fans are known for being a rowdy bunch. Their rowdiness is expected to continue this weekend for the Super Regional. So ahead of the series, the legendary coach thought it would be wise to apologize.

LSU coach Paul Mainieri: I want to apologize about my comments about Tennessee earlier this season. There are wonderful people here. I kind of put my foot in my mouth there, but it also got blown out of proportion. I did not mean to criticize anybody from this city or this state. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) June 11, 2021

LSU coach Paul Mainieri: There was nothing said here (Knoxville) that weekend that isn’t said at Alex Box Stadium. They just wanted their team to win. The last thing I ever wanted was to insult anybody from this city or this state. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) June 11, 2021

Alex Box Stadium is the home of LSU’s baseball team in Baton Rouge. Tennessee coach Tony Vitello has also said that the environment at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is no different from other SEC schools.

Mainieri, 63, has been LSU’s coach since 2007. He will be retiring after the season. He knows his best chance at advancing comes with a more tame crowd.