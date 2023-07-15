Northwestern targeting former MLB players for next baseball coach

The Northwestern Wildcats are aiming high in their search for a new baseball coach.

Northwestern fired coach Jim Foster on Friday in response to allegations of bullying and abusive behavior, leaving the school with a noteworthy vacancy. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Wildcats are targeting a number of former MLB players to fill the role. That includes longtime MLB manager Joe Girardi, as well as former pros Mark Loretta and Chris Getz.

Sources: Northwestern is interested in baseball head coach candidates with MLB ties: NU alums Joe Girardi and Mark Loretta are on the early list, as is White Sox assistant GM Chris Getz. Ben Greenspan, highly regarded Michigan assistant, could also be considered. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 15, 2023

Girardi is the biggest name here. He was a World Series-winning manager for the New York Yankees and has plenty of pro experience. His ties to the program may make it a more tempting opportunity after he was linked to other collegiate jobs earlier in the year.

Whoever takes the Northwestern job will have a rebuilding project on their hands, with the team coming off a 10-40 season.