 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 15, 2023

Northwestern targeting former MLB players for next baseball coach

July 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Joe Girardi in Phillies gear

Feb 26, 2020; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi (25) walks in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at CenturyLink Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats are aiming high in their search for a new baseball coach.

Northwestern fired coach Jim Foster on Friday in response to allegations of bullying and abusive behavior, leaving the school with a noteworthy vacancy. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Wildcats are targeting a number of former MLB players to fill the role. That includes longtime MLB manager Joe Girardi, as well as former pros Mark Loretta and Chris Getz.

Girardi is the biggest name here. He was a World Series-winning manager for the New York Yankees and has plenty of pro experience. His ties to the program may make it a more tempting opportunity after he was linked to other collegiate jobs earlier in the year.

Whoever takes the Northwestern job will have a rebuilding project on their hands, with the team coming off a 10-40 season.

Article Tags

Joe GirardiMark LorettaNorthwestern Baseball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus