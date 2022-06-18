Notre Dame baseball using awesome ‘rally bananas’ for good luck

Notre Dame’s baseball team has a pretty awesome rally symbol this season.

The Fighting Irish knocked off No. 1 Tennessee in their super regional last weekend to advance to the College World Series. They got off to a good start in their opening game by beating Texas 7-3. They might be able to thank their good luck charm for the boost.

During Notre Dame’s win over Texas, ESPN shared some information about the Irish’s good luck charm this postseason — the rally banana.

Players on Notre Dame’s bench all hold bananas in later innings of games. When something good happens, they take a bite.

The Notre Dame dugout is going bananas after that 9th inning home run. pic.twitter.com/CEwma7ePf7 — Rob Anderson (@_robanderson) June 18, 2022

They used the rally banana in their super regional against Tennessee too:

The rally banana has brought Notre Dame tremendous luck this postseason. Their fans are hoping the good fortune will continue. But we should also point out that the rally banana is not new to college baseball; Mississippi State used it in 2018. Still, nobody ever gets tired of seeing a rally banana.