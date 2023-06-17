Oral Roberts outfielders have great celebration after win

Oral Roberts is the underdog story of the College World Series, and they’re already off to a good start at Omaha.

The Golden Eagles beat TCU 6-5 in comeback fashion during their first game of the event on Friday. After their victory at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the team’s outfielders celebrated with a game of Ring Around the Rosie.

Ring around the Rosie to celebrate a CWS win is phenomenal stuff from Oral Roberts pic.twitter.com/YNkmVcUR5H — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 16, 2023

Fans loved seeing the outfielders celebrate their win with a childhood game.

The Golden Eagles know how to keep things loose on the field. We previously highlighted their fun tradition after players get on base.

The winners of the Summit League, Oral Roberts went 23-1 in conference play and 46-11 overall during the regular season. They are now 52-12 counting Friday’s win over TCU. They got the victory thanks to a 3-run home run by their No. 9 hitter Blaze Brothers in the top of the 9th. The home run actually resulted in a botched call by ESPN’s announcer (video here).

Oral Roberts will face the winner of the Virginia-Florida game. Win or lose, they’re going to have a good time.