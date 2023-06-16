Oral Roberts baseball team has unique reward for players who get on base

Oral Roberts baseball has developed their own (much tastier) version of the Turnover Chain.

The Golden Eagles went viral during a recent Super Regional game against Oregon over their unusual rewards for players who successfully get on base — the first base coach gives them gummy worms. ESPN cameras showed that it happened at least twice (after a Drew Stahl single in the second inning and after a Jonah Cox base hit in the third).

What the WORM is going on with Oral Roberts?#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN / @ORUBaseball pic.twitter.com/g0KarkK4al — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 10, 2023

It turns out however that the treat in question is technically a Twin Snake (a similar gummy candy made by Haribo). First baseman Jake McMurray and coach Jimmy Turk (the one handing out the sweet snacks) explained during a recent interview how the tradition came about. They say that it started on a 2021 team road trip and has stuck on ever since as a way of keeping the players loose and engaged.

Jake McMurray and Coach Turk explain story behind the first base twin snakes gummies ⬇️ @ORUBaseball pic.twitter.com/FFar4oVD87 — BARSTOOL ORAL ⚾️ (@Barstool_ORU) June 13, 2023

Whatever the origin story, it is definitely working for Oral Roberts. They ended up defeating Oregon in the Super Regional series to advance to the College World Series in Omaha as a No. 4 seed (where Oral Roberts will open up play on Friday against TCU).

As for the Twin Snake tradition, it probably wouldn’t fly in the major leagues (though it certainly would in the minors).