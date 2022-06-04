Tennessee AD slams ESPN over slanderous PED allegation about Evan Russell

An ESPN announcer is facing major criticism after making an unfounded PED allegation against a Tennessee player.

During Friday’s broadcast of a regional game between Missouri State and Oklahoma State, ESPN announcer Troy Eklund said on the air that catcher Evan Russell, who sat out his team’s game Friday, “failed a drug test” and was “suspended for the rest of the season.” Eklund also claimed that the NCAA was having the rest of the Tennessee team tested. The announcer initially did not cite any report or information to back his statement, saying only that “performance-enhancing drugs is what it was said.”

After a brief pause, the announcers made an apparent attempt to clean up Eklund’s remarks by correctly reporting that Russell had been out due to illness. The broadcast then referenced “reports and speculation” about what the issue was without attempting to cite where this speculation had come from.

So, ESPN announcers decided to say Tennessee’s Evan Russell was suspended for PED’s according to “reports and speculation” and that the NCAA would now be testing the whole team. Where is this report that stated this about Russell? pic.twitter.com/HnsG0GfciZ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 4, 2022

The Volunteers were understandably unhappy with Eklund’s unfounded allegations. Athletic director Danny White said on Twitter that Russell was already back with the team, and criticized the media for spreading “unfounded rumors” that forced Russell to “endure speculation and criticism.”

Thrilled to update that Evan Russell is feeling better and back with the team. Sad that over the last 24 hours this young man has had to endure speculation and criticism. In the future I hope that the media will prioritize the health of our student-athletes over unfounded rumors. — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) June 4, 2022

Russell’s father Jason added on Twitter that Evan had undergone “standard testing” due to a health issue. In a separate tweet, Jason Russell said his son had been dealing with “anxiety, stress and pressure” and had been cleared to play Saturday.

Evan will an evaluation/physical with the Doctor this morning. He hasn’t failed any type of test or anything.He had a health issue arise that kept from from playing Yesterday. This is standard testing to be done. Evan will most likely be available today. God bless !! #Blessed — Jason Russell (@jrussellsh4) June 4, 2022

Evan has been cleared to play today !!! God is good… to answer all concerns and doubt. Evan is good and just to clarify what’s he been dealing with is anxiety, stress and pressure. Basically just the worries and conviction of the Lord… Evan’s Great!! Thanks to everyone!! — Jason Russell (@jrussellsh4) June 4, 2022

We have no idea where Eklund got his erroneous information about Russell, but it was certainly irresponsible for him to say it on the air without any evidence or corroboration. He’ll likely be in hot water with his bosses as a result.

Russell hit .299 on the season for Tennessee, contributing 13 home runs and 43 RBIs.