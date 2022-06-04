 Skip to main content
Tennessee AD slams ESPN over slanderous PED allegation about Evan Russell

June 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Danny White at a press conference

University of Tennessee athletics director Danny White speaks during a press conference announcing Josh Heupel as football head coach for the University of Tennessee, in the Stokely Family Media Center in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Jan.27, 2021.
An ESPN announcer is facing major criticism after making an unfounded PED allegation against a Tennessee player.

During Friday’s broadcast of a regional game between Missouri State and Oklahoma State, ESPN announcer Troy Eklund said on the air that catcher Evan Russell, who sat out his team’s game Friday, “failed a drug test” and was “suspended for the rest of the season.” Eklund also claimed that the NCAA was having the rest of the Tennessee team tested. The announcer initially did not cite any report or information to back his statement, saying only that “performance-enhancing drugs is what it was said.”

After a brief pause, the announcers made an apparent attempt to clean up Eklund’s remarks by correctly reporting that Russell had been out due to illness. The broadcast then referenced “reports and speculation” about what the issue was without attempting to cite where this speculation had come from.

The Volunteers were understandably unhappy with Eklund’s unfounded allegations. Athletic director Danny White said on Twitter that Russell was already back with the team, and criticized the media for spreading “unfounded rumors” that forced Russell to “endure speculation and criticism.”

Russell’s father Jason added on Twitter that Evan had undergone “standard testing” due to a health issue. In a separate tweet, Jason Russell said his son had been dealing with “anxiety, stress and pressure” and had been cleared to play Saturday.

We have no idea where Eklund got his erroneous information about Russell, but it was certainly irresponsible for him to say it on the air without any evidence or corroboration. He’ll likely be in hot water with his bosses as a result.

Russell hit .299 on the season for Tennessee, contributing 13 home runs and 43 RBIs.

