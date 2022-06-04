ESPN announcer apologizes for spreading PED rumor about Evan Russell

ESPN announcer Troy Eklund apologized Saturday for spreading a false rumor about Evan Russell on Friday.

Russell, a graduate student catcher for Tennessee, did not play in the Vols’ 10-0 win over Campbell on Friday. Eklund was announcing the Oklahoma State-Missouri State game and spread a false rumor about Russell not playing due to some drug violation (listen here).

It turns out that Eklund was duped by a completely false rumor that had spread online. Russell’s absence was not related to any failed drug test, and the catcher was cleared to play on Saturday.

Tennessee was not pleased and corrected the matter through a statement issued Saturday. Their statement said they were expecting an apology from ESPN, which they received Saturday.

ESPN broadcaster Troy Eklund apologizes for his comments about Evan Russell on his broadcast last night. pic.twitter.com/XgJO77vlHI — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) June 4, 2022

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to Tennessee’s Evan Russell and the Volunteer program for inaccurate, unsourced information I used Friday night during the Stillwater Regional. It was used in error and should not have have been referenced. I regret any hurt or harm that it might have caused,” Eklund said during Saturday’s Missouri State-Grand Canyon game.