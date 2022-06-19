Texas A&M fans roasted struggling Texas pitcher in CWS

The College World Series is a great atmosphere for fans, though things can get a bit personal sometimes. One player found that out the hard way on Sunday.

Texas A&M fans gave Texas pitcher Jared Southard a very hard time during the third inning of Sunday’s game, with the Texas pitcher struggling with his command. Southard had issued a walk and fell behind the next hitter 1-0 when he started hearing “ball six” chants from the Aggies faithful.

To be clear, this is standard procedure for Texas A&M fans. They go into a variation of this chant whenever the situation warrants, but this was a particularly spirited effort given what was on the line.

The Aggies may have some work to do in the lucky charm department, but their fans seem to be doing just fine. Texas A&M wound up with a 10-2 victory, knocking Texas out of the tournament.