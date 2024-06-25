Tony Vitello dropped S-bomb during TV interview after Tennessee win

Tennessee won their first national championship in baseball on Monday night, and head coach Tony Vitello had trouble containing his excitement after the game.

The Volunteers defeated Texas A&M 6-5 in the third game of the championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., to win the College World Series. Vitello, who is in his seventh season as the head coach at Tennessee, had trouble keeping his thoughts straight during a postgame interview with ESPN.

Vitello even let an S-bomb slip:

Tony Vitello. That's all you can say. pic.twitter.com/gg3He7BbNZ — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 25, 2024

The emotion was certainly understandable. Tennessee finished as the runner-up in the College World Series back in 1951. This year was their first appearance in the championship series since then, and they were finally able to get the job done.

Vitello may have also been blown away by that spectacular slide we saw from a Vols player that wound up being the difference in the game.