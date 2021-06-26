Video: Texas fan goes viral for chugging beer out of shoe

A Texas Longhorns fan did a shoey at the College World Series on Friday night and went viral.

Texas was facing Mississippi State and leading 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth. ESPN then showed a Longhorns fan who poured a Coors Light into his shoe and guzzled the beer.

This is awesome and disgusting all at the same time. Out of your shoe bro?? pic.twitter.com/MBLyvM1x4U — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) June 26, 2021

You might think that the shoey brought some luck to Texas, but it didn’t. The Bulldogs scored three runs that inning to tie the game. Luckily Texas retook the lead at 8-5 before a weather delay in the 9th.

Maybe the fan will spark a trend with his move.