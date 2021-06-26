 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 25, 2021

Video: Texas fan goes viral for chugging beer out of shoe

June 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Texas fan beer shoe

A Texas Longhorns fan did a shoey at the College World Series on Friday night and went viral.

Texas was facing Mississippi State and leading 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth. ESPN then showed a Longhorns fan who poured a Coors Light into his shoe and guzzled the beer.

You might think that the shoey brought some luck to Texas, but it didn’t. The Bulldogs scored three runs that inning to tie the game. Luckily Texas retook the lead at 8-5 before a weather delay in the 9th.

Maybe the fan will spark a trend with his move.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus