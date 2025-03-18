Huge brawl erupts during walk-off celebration of college baseball game

A huge brawl erupted in a recent game between Prairie View A&M and Jackson State, and the catalyst was an incident that took place in a walk-off celebration.

Prairie View beat Jackson State 7-6 in 11 innings on Saturday, with Panthers first baseman Trenton Bush doubling to right to end the game. Prairie View players spilled onto the field to celebrate, but the party was interrupted by Jackson State left fielder Davione Hull.

Hull ran right through the Prairie View celebration and blindsided one of their players. Needless to say, the Panthers did not like that, and the celebration quickly turned into a brawl involving both teams.

Brawl ensues as Jackson State's left fielder blindsides a Prairie View A&M player during this walk-off celebration pic.twitter.com/6pi1CvC6xf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 18, 2025

Even after the fight broke up, tensions were high. Multiple members of both teams had to be restrained, and one Jackson State player can be seen throwing a bat in anger as the teams start to file back toward their respective dugouts.

It wasn’t clear if Hull was targeting someone or just felt like stirring things up. Obviously, he could have very easily avoided the celebrating Prairie View players, so it’s pretty tough to argue this was just an accident.

The two teams played again a day later. Prairie View won that game 9-5 without incident.

Jackson State’s football team also went viral for a huge brawl last season. That probably is not the reputation the school wants for its sports teams.