College baseball player slugs 517-foot home run

Oklahoma State outfielder Nolan Schubart is one of the top-rated prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft class, and you will probably understand why after watching just one swing of his bat.

Schubart blasted a solo home run during the third inning of Oklahoma State’s 9-1 win over North Dakota State on Tuesday. The ball traveled an estimated 517 feet. But that’s not all.

The 517-foot moonshot went to the opposite field. The ball cleared the left-center field bleachers so easily that fans barely even reacted.

Nolan Schubart blasts a home run

Schubart needs a wooden bat in his hands as soon as possible.

There were some strong wind gusts in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday night, but that does not make the feat any less impressive.

Schubart’s home run was estimated to have traveled just barely further than the mammoth shot Florida star Joe Caglianone hit last year.

Schubart is currently rated the 30th overall prospect in MLB’com’s rankings for the 2025 draft. With opposite-field power like that, the hype is hardly a surprise.

.
