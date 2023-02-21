College baseball player ejected for bizarre excessive celebration after home run

Washington Huskies first baseman Will Simpson was ejected on Monday because of a bizarre excessive celebration call.

Simpson slugged a 2-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to tie his Huskies’ game against the Santa Clara Broncos at 6. The Huskies first baseman was then ejected for an excessive celebration.

Perhaps it was his swipe across the chest of his jersey that bothered the umpires.

Will Simpson @willsimpson06 got ejected for this excessive celebration after hitting a game tying homerun. What do y’all think and let me know where the excessive part is please pic.twitter.com/U3sMwB9pLi — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) February 21, 2023

If it wasn’t the underlining of his school name on the jersey that got him ejected, then maybe it was him carrying his bat part-way up the first base line that got him tossed. Washington’s manager was also tossed.

The NCAA has tried to crackdown on excessive celebrations. Last year during the NCAA Tournament, one umpire pushed a player up the line to stop him from celebrating.

Simpson was 2-for-4 prior to the ejection. He has slugged two home runs in four games.