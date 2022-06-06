Video: Umpire pushes college star to stop him from admiring home run

Bryson Worrell on Monday had yet another monster game for East Carolina and even took a moment to admire some of his fine work. One umpire wasn’t having it.

Worrell went 4-for-4 with 4 RBIs in East Carolina’s 13-4 win over Coastal Carolina to win the Greenville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. He had an RBI triple, walk, single, bunt single, and then he blasted a 3-run home run off a 3-0 pitch in the 7th.

Worrell admired his home run for a second, but the home plate umpire pushed him along so he would start running and stop admiring.

Apparently some people don't love fun. MEAT WAY GONE. PIRATE 8 SPOT IN THE 7TH.@bigdonkey47 @Jared_Carrabis pic.twitter.com/V5ErPPAlRc — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) June 6, 2022

Here is what the home run looked like:

Not sure if this Bryson Worrell home run has landed yet 😳 13-2 @ECUBaseball pic.twitter.com/20t47p6HcO — American Baseball (@American_BSB) June 6, 2022

If your argument is that Worrell has been there before, then that would be correct. That was his 18th home run of the season and gives him 57 RBIs. Worrell also made headlines for homering from both sides of the plate in the same inning on Friday (video here).

We actually saw the same thing with an umpire happen last year in the NCAA Tournament (take a look).