Top college player out with ruptured testicle injury

One of the top college baseball players in the country will be missing some time due to an unfortunate injury.

Wyatt Langford, an outfielder for the Florida Gators, exited Friday night’s 3-2 win over Siena before the sixth inning. The outfielder had been hit in the groin by a pitch.

On Saturday, we learned the issue with Langford.

A reporter said that Langford was expected to miss more than a month due to a ruptured testicle that required surgery. The reporter said Langford’s injury was not expected to bother the outfielder long term and that his return was based on his ability to tolerate pain.

“He was evaluated and treated by the doctors last night,” Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “It’s going to take a little bit of time for him to get back. There’s really no timeline but we will get him back. These things are going to take a little bit of time.”

Langford is an absolute stud, so his absence will likely hurt Florida.

The junior from Trenton, Fla. is batting .431 with a 1.488 OPS this season. He has slugged seven doubles, two triples and six home runs in just 16 games. He also has walked 14 times and struck out just 8.

Last season, Langford slugged 26 home runs, which put him front-and-center on the radar for MLB teams. Langford is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in this year’s MLB Draft class.