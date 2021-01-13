 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 13, 2021

Alabama player talked trash to John Calipari at end of win

January 13, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

John Calipari

One of the most disappointing seasons in recent Kentucky basketball history continued on Tuesday night when the Wildcats were blown out by Alabama, and John Calipari received yet another sobering reminder of what it feels like to be the team that gets bullied.

After his team’s 85-65 loss to Alabama, Calipari revealed that a Crimson Tide player talked some smack to him toward the end of the game. Calipari had nothing to say.

The Wildcats are now 4-7 on the season. They had won three straight games entering Tuesday night, but they proved they are nowhere near being a tournament team. The only time Kentucky missed the NCAA Tournament under Calipari was in 2012-13, and they finished 21-12 that season.

Kentucky has plenty of problems this year, but Calipari blames himself for what he perceives to be one of the most significant ones.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus