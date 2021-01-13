Alabama player talked trash to John Calipari at end of win

One of the most disappointing seasons in recent Kentucky basketball history continued on Tuesday night when the Wildcats were blown out by Alabama, and John Calipari received yet another sobering reminder of what it feels like to be the team that gets bullied.

After his team’s 85-65 loss to Alabama, Calipari revealed that a Crimson Tide player talked some smack to him toward the end of the game. Calipari had nothing to say.

Calipari on Bama: “One of their players at the end asked me, ‘What’s the score?’ I said, ‘You know what it is.’ " He laughed. Said Tide came right at UK. "When you’re getting clubbed, you got no confidence." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 13, 2021

The Wildcats are now 4-7 on the season. They had won three straight games entering Tuesday night, but they proved they are nowhere near being a tournament team. The only time Kentucky missed the NCAA Tournament under Calipari was in 2012-13, and they finished 21-12 that season.

Kentucky has plenty of problems this year, but Calipari blames himself for what he perceives to be one of the most significant ones.