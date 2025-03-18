Indiana makes decision on new basketball coach

The Indiana Hoosiers have settled on their new head basketball coach.

The Hoosiers have hired West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries as their new head coach. The school confirmed the hire on Tuesday afternoon.

Welcome to Indiana, Coach DeVries! pic.twitter.com/Hy8y6q3MLd — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 18, 2025

DeVries will replace Mike Woodson, who stepped down as the Hoosiers’ head coach amid growing scrutiny over his position.

The Hoosiers did not land a coach with ties to the school or the state of Indiana, and some fans had hoped one candidate with those ties might be enticed to make the move. However, DeVries has been consistently successful throughout his career. He went 150-55 in six seasons at Drake, leading the team to the NCAA Tournament three times.

DeVries just finished his first season at West Virginia, where he guided the team to a 19-13 record. His Mountaineers were controversially snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, a decision many are very angry about.

Indiana could stand to benefit from hiring DeVries in other ways, as Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 reported that Tucker DeVries is likely to follow his father to Indiana. Tucker was a star player at Drake, and followed his father to West Virginia last season. He averaged 14.9 points per game in eight games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Though he was a senior this season, the injury leaves Tucker eligible for a medical redshirt, granting him an extra season of eligibility.

The Hoosiers are one of the most storied programs in college basketball, but have struggled to find consistent success in recent years. Woodson missed the tournament in two of his four seasons as head coach. Overall, the team has not advanced to the second weekend of March Madness since 2016, when Tom Crean was still in charge. DeVries will be tasked with changing that and making deep tournament runs consistently.