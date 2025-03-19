Former North Carolina star has message for the critics

Former North Carolina star Ty Lawson had a message for the critics of the Tar Heels after the team made a statement on Tuesday night.

North Carolina ripped San Diego State 95-68 in their “First Four” game at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio to make it into the first round of the tournament. UNC shot 52.6 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the line as they dominated.

The win felt good for North Carolina and its fans after all the bashing they took during the previous 48 hours. The Tar Heels were widely criticized for being included in the NCAA Tournament field. One state even wants the matter investigated.

Getting such a statement win over San Diego State probably felt vindicating for North Carolina. That was definitely how Lawson felt.

“Who shouldn’t be in tournament?!?!?!?” Lawson wrote sarcastically in a post on X.

Who shouldn’t be in tournament?!?!?!? — Ty Lawson (@TyLawson3) March 19, 2025

Lawson was feeling so good that he wanted to go on a live stream to bask in the glory.

I’m bout to start going live on here … just so I can talk shyt to all y’all duke fans at once lmao 🤣 🤣😂 let me pay musk this lil 11 bucks right quick !!! — Ty Lawson (@TyLawson3) March 19, 2025

The Tar Heels are now 23-13 and will face Ole Miss in the first round on Thursday. They probably have all the fuel they need to keep them motivated for the whole tournament.