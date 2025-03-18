Player with best name in college basketball entering transfer portal

One recently famous college basketball player is jumping wright into the transfer portal.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reports this week that Valparaiso freshman guard All Wright plans to enter the transfer portal, which officially opens later this month. Borzello notes too that Wright will also consider a return to Valparaiso.

Wright, who stands 6-foot-3, just wrapped up a standout first college season for the Beacons. Overall on the year, Wright averaged 15.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, also making 38.3 percent of his three-pointers.

But it was earlier this month in the MVC Tournament (also known as “Arch Madness”) when Wright really excelled. He went off for 75 points in three tournament games, including a 29-point explosion in a quarterfinal upset victory over Northern Iowa that had people singing Wright’s praises on social media.

Wright then followed that up with another 24 points on six three-pointers against Bradley University in the semifinal round. But his heroics were not enough as Valparaiso fell to Bradley 70-65 to eliminate them from the MVC Tournament, ending their 2024-25 season.

With his newfound prominence, Wright may now be able to consider a move to a bigger program. But with three years of eligibility still left, Wright could just decide to stay put at Valparaiso as well. After going 7-25 last season in the first year of head coach Roger Powell Jr, Valparaiso improved to 15-19 this season (their best finish since 2019-20). They could be in the process of becoming a sustainable winning program again.