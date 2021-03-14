Alabama players were motivated by pregame scuffle with LSU

LSU and Alabama got into a pregame scuffle ahead of the SEC Championship on Sunday, and it seems to have fired up one team more than anything else.

After Alabama’s 80-79 victory over LSU in the title game, two Crimson Tide players said the pregame confrontation had worked to their advantage and motivated them further to win the game. Jahvon Quinerly and John Petty both felt that the incident gave Alabama an extra push, and Petty said it made the game more fun.

Jahvon Quinerly on pregame confrontation with LSU: “It definitely motivated us and gave us the extra push." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 14, 2021

John Petty said he didn’t see what happened pregame with LSU but, “it honestly kind of pumped us up, made the game more fun." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 14, 2021

The incident was actually pretty heated (video here), and it wasn’t clear who started the whole thing. It also may not have mattered that much, as LSU players could have easily said it motivated them had they won the game instead. After all, the contest could have very easily gone either way at the end.

Whatever the motivation, Alabama looks strong heading into March Madness. They’ll be a team to watch once the seedings and pairings come out on Sunday.