Video: Alabama, LSU players get into scuffle prior to tip-off

Alabama and LSU are known for having a fierce rivalry on the football field, but that enthusiasm has spilled over onto the basketball court in recent years. We were reminded of that when tempers flared prior to tip-off of the SEC tournament championship game on Sunday.

Alabama and LSU players exchanged a few unpleasantries about 20 minutes before the game got underway. Coaches quickly stepped between the two sides to prevent the situation from escalating. You can see a video below:

Here is video of the confrontation that just took place between Alabama and LSU players with 20 minutes on the clock before tip off. pic.twitter.com/SO7FXJzAWs — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 14, 2021

Fortunately, it did not appear that the confrontation got physical.

That dust-up was nothing compared to what we saw during an SEC football game last season, but it showed that there is no love lost between the Crimson Tide and Tigers on the hardwood.

LSU, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, is looking to pull off an upset against top-seeded LSU. The Tigers were on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the tournament but have likely played their way in.