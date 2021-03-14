Video: Alabama beats LSU in wild SEC title game ending

Alabama and LSU played to the wire in the SEC tournament championship game on Sunday, and the final minute or so of action reminded sports fans of why we missed March Madness so much last year.

Alabama led 76-74 with about 1:15 remaining when LSU guard Javonte Smart knocked down a three-pointer to give the Tigers the lead. The two teams then traded baskets for the final minute before Bama blocked a three-point attempt and denied the second-chance opportunity.

You can see the thrilling sequence below:

The ending of the Bama and LSU SEC title game was WILD pic.twitter.com/ZT6WEor76j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2021

We could have told you the SEC championship would be a hard-fought battle. The two teams got into a confrontation before tip-off and had to be separated by coaches and officials. You can see that video here.

Alabama has now officially punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, while LSU should also get in. The Tigers were on the bubble heading into the SEC tournament, so reaching the final and losing by one point to the No. 6-ranked team in the nation should certainly boost their resume.