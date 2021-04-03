Arizona coach Adia Barnes drops big F-bomb, flips double bird after Final Four win

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes got profane with her team while celebrating their upset win over UConn in the Final Four on Friday night.

Barnes’ Wildcats, who were the No. 3 seed in their region, upset the No. 1-seeded Huskies 69-59 to advance to the championship game against Stanford.

In celebrating, Barnes seemed to tell her team as they were huddled up, “f— everybody!” while flipping the double bird.

Shame on anybody who tries to make Adia Barnes apologize for telling the skeptics to F themselves. That’s a great moment. pic.twitter.com/qNq1vkGPHC — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 3, 2021

The Pac-12 has had a great showing on the men’s side of the NCAA Tournament. Now they will have the final teams facing each other in the championship game in the women’s tournament. And Barnes has a message for all the doubters, too.