Arizona State beats Arizona on wild buzzer-beater

Arizona needs a little bit of your sympathy over the way they lost on Saturday.

The Wildcats were leading their rivals Arizona State 88-86 at the McKale Center in Tucson after Oumar Ballo made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.9 seconds left. The Sun Devils got the ball back after Ballo made his second free throw. They inbounded the ball to Desmond Cambridge Jr., who somehow made a buzzer-beater from beyond half court to win the game.

DOWN GOES NO. 7 ARIZONA‼️@SunDevilHoops WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/qJus7icYDO — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 25, 2023

What a shot.

Arizona is now 35-2 over the last five seasons when scoring over 88 points. Both losses have come to their rivals, Arizona State.

Arizona is now 36-2 over the last 5 seasons when scoring 88 or more points. Both losses are against @SunDevilHoops 🔱 pic.twitter.com/8Nr9oPswlV — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 25, 2023

Just a reminder to Arizona: if Ballo makes both of his free throws, that game is going to overtime despite the miracle shot.