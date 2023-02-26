 Skip to main content
Arizona State beats Arizona on wild buzzer-beater

February 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Arizona State attempts a shot

Arizona needs a little bit of your sympathy over the way they lost on Saturday.

The Wildcats were leading their rivals Arizona State 88-86 at the McKale Center in Tucson after Oumar Ballo made 1 of 2 free throws with 2.9 seconds left. The Sun Devils got the ball back after Ballo made his second free throw. They inbounded the ball to Desmond Cambridge Jr., who somehow made a buzzer-beater from beyond half court to win the game.

What a shot.

Arizona is now 35-2 over the last five seasons when scoring over 88 points. Both losses have come to their rivals, Arizona State.

Just a reminder to Arizona: if Ballo makes both of his free throws, that game is going to overtime despite the miracle shot.

