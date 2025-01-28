Arizona drains the wildest buzzer beater of the season

The Arizona Wildcats upset No. 3 Iowa State 86-75 at the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Ariz., on Monday night thanks in part to the best buzzer beater of the season.

Iowa State had made a free throw with 2.2 seconds left to go up 71-68. Arizona guard Anthony Dell’Orso went to inbound the ball, and he passed to Caleb Love. Love took a few dribbles down the court and then heaved the ball from about 10 feet before midcourt. The ball went straight in to tie the game and send it to overtime.

CALEB LOVE HALF COURTER AT THE BUZZER?!???? I DONT BELIEVE IT!! ARIZONA FORCES OT WITH #3 IOWA STATE pic.twitter.com/hEKJEqNv2f — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) January 28, 2025

That was an incredible shot and there was no doubt too — it was a clean make.

After that shot went in, Arizona had plenty of momentum. They outscored the Cyclones 15-4 in the overtime period to win the game. Love went 8/22 and had a game-high 22 points. He began the game 1/11 and finished it in style.

Love said it was the “best moment” of his life.