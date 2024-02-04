Auburn player had hilarious exchange with Morgan Freeman in viral video

Auburn basketball star Johni Broome had a moment on Saturday night that he will not soon forget.

Broome made a nice play to save the ball from going out of bounds during Auburn’s 91-77 win over Ole Miss at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in University, Miss. As Broome went to walk away, a fan who was seated courtside grabbed ahold of his jersey. Broome understandably reacted by swatting the fan’s hand away.

But this wasn’t just any fan. The fan was legendary actor Morgan Freeman. That is why Broome immediately apologized and later went over to Freeman.

Johni Broome thinks a fan is trying to grab him, smacks their hand away, then realizes it's Morgan Freeman 😂😂😳 pic.twitter.com/7buLKBdZo6 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 4, 2024

Broome explained in his postgame press conference that he thought an Ole Miss fan had grabbed his jersey. He said he is “a big movie guy” and huge fan of Freeman. Broome said he apologized to Freeman twice and the actor told him to “keep playing.”

Johni Broome says he thought Morgan Freeman was an Ole Miss fan grabbing his jersey 😅 pic.twitter.com/OQ9Ez5vwnV — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 4, 2024

Freeman must have been trying to get Broome’s attention, because that jersey grab was kind of bizarre. Broome clearly was not upset about it, however. He now has a story he can tell for the rest of his life.