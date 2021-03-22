 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 21, 2021

Best Twitter reactions to Oral Roberts’ stunning win over Florida

March 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Oral Roberts Basketball

Oral Roberts has become the story of the NCAA Tournament with their big upset wins.

On Friday, Oral Roberts began the tournament with a huge upset win over No. 2 seed Ohio State in the South Region. Then on Sunday, Oral Roberts proved the Buckeyes upset was no fluke. They beat Florida 81-78 to become the second No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, joining Florida Gulf Coast.

Users on Twitter had some fun with the Golden Eagles’ stunning run. Here are some of the best tweets, starting with our favorite at the top.

Oral Roberts’ fans also went crazy, both among those in attendance and watching from Tulsa (videos here).

Next up for the Golden Eagles is Arkansas, whom they’re set to meet in the Sweet 16. That should be fun.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus