Best Twitter reactions to Oral Roberts’ stunning win over Florida

Oral Roberts has become the story of the NCAA Tournament with their big upset wins.

On Friday, Oral Roberts began the tournament with a huge upset win over No. 2 seed Ohio State in the South Region. Then on Sunday, Oral Roberts proved the Buckeyes upset was no fluke. They beat Florida 81-78 to become the second No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, joining Florida Gulf Coast.

Users on Twitter had some fun with the Golden Eagles’ stunning run. Here are some of the best tweets, starting with our favorite at the top.

Oral Roberts has officially ended Ohio State and Florida’s runs, a feat last accomplished by Urban Meyer’s health problems — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 22, 2021

March Madness. 15 seed Oral Roberts sends the Florida Gators home. pic.twitter.com/vReWPeeHJ6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2021

How Oral Roberts advancing to the Sweet 16 after beating Florida pic.twitter.com/RUqm1KoEnb — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 22, 2021

Shoutout to noted Oral Roberts alum Ned Flanders pic.twitter.com/R2yngZhW8E — cuj (@cujoknows) March 22, 2021

Florida: Going to be an easy win for us today

Oral Roberts:#WEBELIEVEINORALROBERTS pic.twitter.com/6R4aHG8EYM — Cris Collinsworth Burner (@ChrisC_Burner) March 22, 2021

Oral Roberts’ fans also went crazy, both among those in attendance and watching from Tulsa (videos here).

Next up for the Golden Eagles is Arkansas, whom they’re set to meet in the Sweet 16. That should be fun.