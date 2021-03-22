 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 21, 2021

Look: Oral Roberts fans went crazy after upset win over Florida

March 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Oral Roberts upset

Oral Roberts had a pretty hefty contingent of fans at Sunday’s second round game against Florida, and they certainly got their money’s worth watching their school score another upset win.

The Golden Eagles staged a late comeback and held off Florida 81-78, becoming the second 15 seed in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Sweet Sixteen. Despite attendance restrictions, a large group of fans made it to Indianapolis and celebrated wildly after Oral Roberts closed out the victory.

Their fans at the campus in Tulsa also enjoyed themselves.

The Oral Roberts fans were so celebratory that they apparently provided a bit of an issue for security — and for social distancing restrictions.

If that win over Ohio State wasn’t enough to get them verified on Twitter, surely this will do the job.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus