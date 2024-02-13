Bill Self ejected late in Kansas letdown against Texas Tech

The Kansas Jayhawks on Monday suffered their worst defeat of the season against Texas Tech. Kansas head coach Bill Self wasn’t there to see the ending.

Self was ejected with under six minutes left in what turned out to be a 79-50 blowout of Kansas courtesy of Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Bill Self is ejected from Kansas' game at Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/xrYZwb1Y8q — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 13, 2024

Self got tossed after contesting a foul call on the previous play that went against star Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson. Texas Tech held a 16-point lead at that point, which further ballooned to 29 once Self was out of the game.

Nicolas Timberlake and Johnny Furphy paced Kansas in scoring with 13 apiece. Red Raiders guard Darrion Williams led all scorers with 30 points on a perfect 12/12 shooting clip.

Despite entering the night ranked sixth in the AP poll, Kansas never led against unranked Texas Tech. Their previous four losses had been by a margin of just 4-6 points.

Kansas won 13 of their first 14 games to start the season but have stumbled of late. They’ve gone a mediocre 6-5 since their hot start to the 2023-24 campaign.